List: Ban ‘echo chamber,’ ‘post-truth,’ ‘bigly’ and ‘dadbod’

Posted 4:07 PM, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 04:09PM, December 31, 2016

DETROIT (AP) &mdash; You, sir, (or ma’am): Focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment. But don’t convene a town hall meeting or get your dandruff up in the echo chamber over them.

Northern Michigan’s Lake Superior State University on Saturday released its 42nd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

The tongue-in-cheek, non-binding list comes from suggestions to the Sault Ste. Marie school. It includes “you, sir,” ”focus,” ”town hall meeting,” ”historic,” ”echo chamber,” “on fleek,” ”bigly,” ”listicle” and “get your dandruff up,” seemingly a substitute for “dander,” its hair and skin kin.

“Bigly” also made Merriam-Webster’s Top 10 for 2016. President-elect Donald Trump was fond this year of saying “big league” but making it sound like “bigly.”

You can find the entire list here.

