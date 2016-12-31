× Mild New Year’s weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s on this last morning of 2016 are very mild for this time of year, but some colder air will briefly move in just in time for your New Year’s Eve plans. A cold front is on the way, which will bring falling afternoon temperatures after our mild start. Behind this cold front, some flurries are possible this afternoon and evening. We will also be tracking some snow to the north of I-96 until about noon today:

This snow won’t amount to much, and will be confined to northernmost areas of the FOX 17 viewing area:

The chance of flurries will end by midnight, then we expect some partial clearing. Here’s a look at your evening/overnight planner:

Despite the more seasonable temperatures moving in tonight and tomorrow morning, it will still warm up nicely on your New Year’s Day. The mild weather will continue through Tuesday, then a strong cold front will bring an Arctic blast to West Michigan for the rest of the week with some lake effect snow possible.