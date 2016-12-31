× Police looking for missing man from Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Police are asking for your help in in locating a missing person from Berrien County. Authorities say they first took the missing person’s report on Friday.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday the vehicle belonging to Dilbag Singh, 37, was located below the bluff near the lakeshore in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive, according to a press release from the St. Joseph Public Safety Department. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, unknown color shirt and white athletic shoes.

Singh is described 5’6” medium build with a full beard and mustache.

If you have any information, call 269-926-2538.