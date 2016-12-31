Silent march through downtown Chicago marks year of violence

Posted 7:21 PM, December 31, 2016, by
The Reverend Jesse Jackson (C) and Father Michael Pfleger (R) lead a march on December 31, 2016, to protest the 57 percent increase in gun violence on Chicago streets. In 2016 more than 4,000 people were shot, leading to over 770 homicides in the city. / AFP / Derek R. HENKLE (Photo credit should read DEREK R. HENKLE/AFP/Getty Images)

The Reverend Jesse Jackson (C) and Father Michael Pfleger (R) lead a march on December 31, 2016, to protest the 57 percent increase in gun violence on Chicago streets. In 2016 more than 4,000 people were shot, leading to over 770 homicides in the city. / AFP / Derek R. HENKLE (Photo credit should read DEREK R. HENKLE/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people carrying crosses for each person slain in Chicago this year have marched quietly along Michigan Avenue.

The 3-feet-tall crosses were each engraved with the name of a homicide victim. The silence of Saturday’s march was broken by demonstrators who spoke the names aloud. Authorities say more than 760 people were killed in Chicago in 2016. There were fewer than 500 homicides in the city last year.

March organizer the Rev. Michael Pfleger says he hopes the visuals of the protest along Chicago’s premiere retail street will inspire people to take action to reduce violence in 2017. He noted the violence won’t end until all city residents decide it’s their problem.

After Saturday’s march, the crosses will be placed in a vacant lot on the city’s South Side.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s