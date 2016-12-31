Three Rivers man is killed after hitting tree in Athens

Posted 9:45 AM, December 31, 2016, by
MSP Trooper stop

ATHENS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police investigated a fatal one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

At 4:10 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the MSP Marshall Post were dispatched to the intersection of South Capitol Street and Hawthorne Street in Athens for a personal injury accident. The investigation showed that the lone vehicle involved, a 2007 GMC Denali, was traveling southbound on South Capitol Street when it left the roadway on the right side and struck a tree head-on.

The driver, Travis Nyman, 35, of Three Rivers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting troopers at the scene were Athens Fire & Rescue and LifeCare Ambulance Service.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

