Mariah Carey walks off stage after technical snag

(CNN) — Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

The audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip syncing to some of her biggest songs onstage in front of millions.

She was performing on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Dazzling in her bodysuit, Carey paced in frustration across the stage as the malfunction continued.

The pop star’s backup dancers walked her down the stairs as she looked puzzled and attempted to sing another song, “Emotions” from 1991.

“It is what it is,” she said. “It just don’t get any better.” Then she walked off stage.

It took no time for a firestorm to erupt on social media as viewers dissed her on Twitter.

Later after her performance, Carey tweeted a meme and said, “have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”