Maple Leafs top Red Wings in Centennial Classic

Posted 7:31 PM, January 1, 2017, by
in overtime during the 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Exhibition Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored in regulation and overtime in his first outdoor game, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the Centennial Classic at BMO Field.

In a game delayed 30 minutes at the start because of sun on the ice, Matthews won it with the 20th of his rookie season after the Maple Leafs blew a three-goal lead in the third period. Anthony Mantha tied it for Detroit with two seconds left.

Leo Komarov, Mitch Marner, and Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves. The Maple Leafs have won five straight to improve to 17-12-7.

Mantha scored twice for Detroit, Jonathan Ericsson and Dylan Larkin added goals and rookie Jared Coreau stopped 23 shots. The Red Wings dropped to 16-16-5.

