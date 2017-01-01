Michigan minimum wage rises to $8.90 an hour

Posted 11:54 AM, January 1, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan workers who make the minimum wage are getting a 40-cents-an-hour raise.

The state hourly minimum rises from $8.50 to $8.90 on Sunday. It’s the second straight yearly increase under a 2014 law that gradually raised the wage by 25 percent.

The 40-cent increase means those working full time will earn $16 more a week, or $832 a year. Many making the minimum wage work part time and tend to be younger.

At $8.90, Michigan’s minimum wage is 15th-highest among states. Nineteen states rang in the year with an increase in the minimum.

