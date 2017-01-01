Sold out crowd at the Alamo Drafthouse as fans remember Carrie Fisher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- On Sunday, people had the chance to pay homage to Carrie Fisher in Kalamazoo. The actress died last week at the age of 60. She was well known for her role as Princess Leia, but she was also featured in other films over the years, including Blues Brothers.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema featured the film and organizers say it was a sold out show.

“I thought I should pay my respects in this way to Carrie,” said Monica Harmsen.

“My dad was like we are going to get tickets to see blues brothers at the Alamo, I was like oh yeah right, that did have Carrie Fisher in it. And it just made me think... Carrie Fisher’s legacy was more than just star wars," said James Sandford.

“I was a big fan of Carrie Fisher. I love all the things that she’s done in Star Wars and I love this film. My brother and I used to dress up as Jake and Elwood all the time. And his girlfriend got into it and would dress up as Carrie Fisher’s character,” remembered Neil Bryer.

For many patrons, seeing Fisher again on the big screen allowed them to say goodbye to her in a special way. She was the beloved actress that so many of them grew up watching.

“I’ve never actually seen Blues Brothers on the big screen," admitted Harmsen. "I’ve seen it a thousand times. It’s an amazing film. She’s great. I think it’s great we have a venue like this that does these types of screenings.”

When Harry Met Sally and the the film known as the Burbs, also featured Carrie Fisher. The Alamo Drafthouse plans to show those films as well.

They're also planning to screen the Unsinkable Molly Brown in remembrance of her mother, Debbie Reynolds. Reynolds passed away last Wednesday, less than one day of Carrie Fisher.