Police look for armed robbery suspect in Benton Harbor

Posted 7:33 PM, January 2, 2017, by
Surveillance stills of armed robbery suspect. Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

Surveillance stills of armed robbery suspect. Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are looking for a man after they say he robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Monday morning.

It happened at the Family Dollar at 491 Pipestone. Police say a man with a covered face showed a handgun and made out with a small amount of cash.

The suspect is described as standing about 5’10” with a medium build, wearing black jeans, a black jacket, and a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

