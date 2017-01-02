Police look for armed robbery suspect in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are looking for a man after they say he robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Monday morning.

It happened at the Family Dollar at 491 Pipestone. Police say a man with a covered face showed a handgun and made out with a small amount of cash.

The suspect is described as standing about 5’10” with a medium build, wearing black jeans, a black jacket, and a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).