Police: Woman arrested after threat at Kentwood Islamic center

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police say a woman is in custody after allegedly threatening someone at the At-Tawheed Islamic Center, 3357 East Paris Ave. SE.

Dr. A.M. Metwali, a board member at the center, tells FOX 17 that a woman approached someone who was leaving the mosque Monday morning, then demanded money and said she had a gun.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was also called to scene. They were inspecting a small black object near the center’s entrance and a car parked in the area.

Police said nothing suspicious was found in the search.

