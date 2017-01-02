Police: Woman arrested after threat at Kentwood Islamic center

Posted 12:01 PM, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01PM, January 2, 2017

KENTWOOD, Mich. —  Kentwood Police say a woman is in custody after allegedly threatening someone at the At-Tawheed Islamic Center, 3357 East Paris Ave. SE.

Dr. A.M. Metwali, a board member at the center, tells FOX 17 that a woman approached someone who was leaving the mosque Monday morning, then demanded money and said she had a gun.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was also called to scene.  They were inspecting a small black object near the center’s entrance and a car parked in the area.

Police said nothing suspicious was found in the search.

This is a developing story.  We’ll update it as more information becomes available.  Follow FOX 17’s Dana Chicklas on Twitter for the latest from the scene. 

 

