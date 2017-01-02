‘The Donut Conspiracy’ offers bold and unique flavor combinations

Posted 11:59 AM, January 2, 2017, by
donut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – If you’ve ever struggled with whether or not to treat doughnuts as a breakfast food or dessert, now you don’t have to choose!

The Donut Conspiracy offers 40 different flavor combinations, ranging from a simple glazed treat to the “Anger Management” doughnut featuring a yeast base, topped with chocolate frosting, Snickers candy pieces, and caramel.

Co-owner Patti Williams tells FOX 17 they opened up shop in October, 2016 hoping to give customers a flavor experience  they couldn’t find anywhere else.

Find them at 1971 E Beltline Ave NE #123.

Check out FOX 17’s Annie Szatkowski making a few fan-favorite doughnuts.

Learning more about what The Donut Conspiracy has to offer.

 

