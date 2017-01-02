‘The Donut Conspiracy’ offers bold and unique flavor combinations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – If you’ve ever struggled with whether or not to treat doughnuts as a breakfast food or dessert, now you don’t have to choose!
The Donut Conspiracy offers 40 different flavor combinations, ranging from a simple glazed treat to the “Anger Management” doughnut featuring a yeast base, topped with chocolate frosting, Snickers candy pieces, and caramel.
Co-owner Patti Williams tells FOX 17 they opened up shop in October, 2016 hoping to give customers a flavor experience they couldn’t find anywhere else.
Find them at 1971 E Beltline Ave NE #123.
Check out FOX 17’s Annie Szatkowski making a few fan-favorite doughnuts.
Learning more about what The Donut Conspiracy has to offer.