ALLEGAN, Mich. – A piece of Allegan County history died on New Year’s Eve.

John Pahl died Saturday at the age of 96. According to his obituary, he was the founder of the Allegan Historical Society and the author of several books. He became known as Allegan’s local historian.

His funeral will be Thursday morning at Christ Community Church.

