American Seating selling part of business to Irwin Seating; some employees may switch companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids seating manufacturer is selling off part of its business to another local company.

American Seating Company announced Tuesday their letter of intent to sell their Architectural Fixed Seating business to Irwin Seating Company. The sale could affect 80 employees at American Seating, who have been notified of a possible workforce reduction. The company says that some of those affected may be able to go work for Irwin Seating.

The company says that they are making the sale to “optimize its operations and resources in order to pursue significant growth opportunities in the Transportation Seating Market.”

The sale is expected to take place in March.