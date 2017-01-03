American Seating selling part of business to Irwin Seating; some employees may switch companies

Posted 4:14 PM, January 3, 2017, by
From American Seating Instagram

From American Seating Instagram

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids seating manufacturer is selling off part of its business to another local company.

American Seating Company announced Tuesday their letter of intent to sell their Architectural Fixed Seating business to Irwin Seating Company.  The sale could affect 80 employees at American Seating, who have been notified of a possible workforce reduction.  The company says that some of those affected may be able to go work for Irwin Seating.

The company says that they are making the sale to “optimize its operations and resources in order to pursue significant growth opportunities in the Transportation Seating Market.”

The sale is expected to take place in March.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s