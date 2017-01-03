Chick-fil-A announces grand opening; free meals for a year for the first 100 in line

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – If you haven’t started your countdown to the area’s first Chick-fil-A, now is the time to start your planning.

The restaurant opens in Gaines Township along Kalamazoo Avenue near the M-6 expressway at 1545 Edgeknoll Drive SE on January 12th.

The first 100 people in line on January 12 will get a year supply of Chick-fil-A for free! People can start lining up at 6:00am on January 11 and is only open to residents in surrounding zip codes and an ID is required. You can find that list of zip codes here: https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings .

During the 24-hour wait before the restaurant opens, the restaurant will be providing food and entertainment during what they call a “tailgate atmosphere.” The local franchise operator will also be collecting children’s books to donate to a local charity.

