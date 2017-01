KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was found dead on a Kentwood road Tuesday afternoon.

Kentwood police say in a news release that they found the body in the 3100 block of 52nd St SE around 4:15 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death before the man’s name is released.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.