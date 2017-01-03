× Two firefighters from Cascade Twp. suspended amid investigation

CASCADE TWP., Mich. — Two firefighters with the Cascade Township Fire Department have been suspended while they’re investigated by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

A statement issued by the Cascade Township manager’s office says that the fire department was served with a search warrant the evening of Dec 14th. The warrant was for “several pieces of electronic equipment,” though specifics beyond that are unclear at this time.

Two paid, on-call firefighters were the subjects of the investigation, and are on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The case is being handled by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story.