Vehicle of missing man found; search continues in Calhoun County

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police looking for a missing man since December 27 have found his car, but still need help in determining his whereabouts.

Battle Creek Police say Robert Jason Barroso, 28, has missing since December 27. His vehicle, a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr was found Monday in a rural part of Lee Township. The Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force was activated Monday and K-9 officers are searching the area where the vehicle found.

Barroso is described as being 5’10” tall, about 145 lbs., with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has multiple tattoos on his left arm and one on his left ankle.

Anyone with information should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (269-558-0520 ext. 4131), Battle Creek Police Department (269-966-3349), or Silent Observer (269-964-3888 or 269-781-9700).