× Hearing to consider Betsy DeVos nomination set for next week

WASHINGTON — Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Education Secretary, is scheduled to go before a Senate committee Jan. 11 for a hearing to determine whether she will officially fill the role.

The hearing for the West Michigan philanthropist is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Washington, D.C., according to the committee’s website.

Trump, in announcing DeVos as his pick for the position in November, called her a”brilliant and passionate education advocate,” in a statement.

However, her hearing could hit a political roadblock. Democrats has publicly targeted eight Cabinet nominees—including DeVos—threatening to drag out the process.

If carried through, the threat that could delay confirming the President-elect’s choices for months.

While Democrats are unlikely to have the votes to block most of these nominees, their threat to delay the confirmation process of Trump’s Cabinet could hamper the new administration, which has promised a fast start in undoing policies of outgoing President Barack Obama.

Once the committees have voted to send the nominations to the floor, Democrats, who have 48 seats compared to 52 for Republicans, can force delays for up to about one week per nominee, meaning it could take months to get through all the major posts.

But without GOP support, Democrats will be unable to use the ultimate stopping power of the filibuster to block nominees they oppose because in the last Congress they changed Senate rules — over the objection of Republicans — to lower the threshold of votes to overcome a filibuster of executive branch nominees from 60 to 51.

That means they best they can do is use procedural delays to stall a final confirmation vote.

In December, DeVos joined Trump on stage during his ‘Thank You’ tour rally stop in Walker.

DeVos’ vocal support of charter schools and school of choice has also made her a prime target of critics in public education.

“It’s time to make education great again in this country,” DeVos said during the rally, before briefly being interrupted by hecklers. “There is a lot of false news out there, all I ask for is an open mind an opportunity to share my heart.”

DeVos heads the advocacy group American Federation for Children. She’s known for supporting charter schools and vouchers.

Before Trump’s announcement, some conservatives were complaining about DeVos’ ties to the political establishment. They also warned that she previously supported Common Core standards that Trump railed against during the campaign.

The 58-year-old DeVos is a former Michigan Republican Party chairwoman. Her husband, Dick, is an heir to the Amway fortune and a former company president.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.