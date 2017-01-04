Closings and Cancellations

Michigan rallies from 14 down, beats Penn State 72-69

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Marquette Golden Eagles on November 17,2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Derrick Walton scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and Michigan stormed back from a 14-point deficit to beat Penn State 72-69 on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines (11-4, 1-1 Big Ten) trailed 54-40 with 12:41 remaining, but Walton helped Michigan snap out of its funk, and there was enough time left to overtake the Nittany Lions (9-7, 1-2). The Wolverines were down 55-42 before a 10-0 run cut into Penn State’s lead.

Michigan trailed 61-60 after a 3-pointer by Walton, and moments later, the senior point guard found D.J. Wilson for an alley-oop dunk in transition, giving the Wolverines the lead with 3:28 to go.

Michigan led 68-66 in the final minute, but a turnover gave Penn State the ball with 24.2 seconds left. Tony Carr missed a 3-pointer, and Walton made two free throws at the other end to help the Wolverines hold on.

Lamar Stevens had 16 points and nine rebounds for Penn State, but he fouled out late in the second half.

 

