Therapy dogs are commonly found in hospitals and homes, but you've probably never heard about a miniature horse.

Smiles spread across people's faces when they see Charlie the Miniature Therapy Horse walking their way.

Charlie is one of the therapy horses that work at the nonprofit organization Little Horses Big Smiles. They provide animal assisted therapy and activities to various type of health facilities, schools, and other special events.

Charlie also does tricks like fetch, putting toys in a bucket, and shakes! Watch him in action in the segment above.

