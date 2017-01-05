Couple and pets escape house fire; one of the oldest homes in Hopkins Twp.

Posted 4:19 PM, January 5, 2017, by and , Updated at 04:51PM, January 5, 2017

HOPKINS TWP., Mich. - Three people and two dogs were able to escape a house fire early Thursday morning, but the home, built in 1900, burned to the ground.

The first report of the fire came in shortly after 5:00 a.m. at 2910 18th Street, between 130th and 128th Avenues.

Firefighters determined early that there was no saving the home and let the fire run its course.  Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Kerber says they don't like to let a home burn, but for the safety of the firefighters, they felt forced to.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor at the back of the home.  Strong, cold winds helped spread the fire throughout the building.

The homeowner, Benny Kraft, tells FOX 17 that his son and his girlfriend and their two dogs were in the home when the fire started.  He says he was in the process of getting ready to sell the home, which is one of the oldest in the township.

Firefighters were able to save a toy chest for Kraft's granddaughter.

Raw Video:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s