Ducks dominate Red Wings, 2-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout, and Nick Ritchie scored in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks’ 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Ondrej Kase scored late in the third period and Antoine Vermette had two assists for the Ducks, who have won three of four and earned points in six straight games.

Gibson and the Ducks earned their first shutout victory since Nov. 1 despite playing without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has a lower-body injury.

Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots in the Red Wings’ first game since losing the NHL Centennial Classic outdoors in Toronto on New Year’s Day. Detroit began a three-game California road swing with its eighth loss in 11 games overall.