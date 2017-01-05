Metro Health and U-M join forces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley made a stop in West Michigan Thursday, joining several community leaders at Metro Health in Wyoming to discuss their new affiliation with the University of Michigan Healthcare System.

Calley says the change is a positive for healthcare across the state.

"When it comes to healthcare and the type of healthcare that our people can get, this is an important part of the infrastructure in our state, and an important part of the quality of life in our state," Calley said.

Metro Health leaders say the new affiliation with U-M, which was announced in 2016, will allow them to improve patient care.

"It's going to be great, that we're going to be able to bring that level, the prestige of the University of Michigan cancer center, closer to home and have a more, greater impact on the west side of the state," said Dr. Larry McCahill with Metro Health.

Dr. McCahill says this will help patients who travel long distance to get second opinions and specialized treatments with complex health issues.

"I don't think that's going to be necessary in the future and we can bring university-level care right here to Grand Rapids," he said.

The partnership comes after a possible deal to merge with a healthcare system in Tennessee fell through in 2015.