Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's always good to have some crafts in mind when cabin fever sets in. This adorable penguin is extremely easy, and most of the materials are more than likely just sitting around the house! Here's what you need:

• Black sock

• Sock in any color for the hat

• Rice

• Rubber bands (or thread)

• White and orange felt

• Ribbons

• Glue gun

• Felt glue

• Markers or paint

• Scissors

For more details instructions, look at the original No Sew Sock Penguin.