Report: PJ Fleck meets with University of Minnesota

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: P.J. Fleck, head coach of the Western Michigan Broncos looks on during the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: P.J. Fleck, head coach of the Western Michigan Broncos looks on during the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Reports from Minnesota say that Western Michigan University football head coach PJ Fleck met with University of Minnesota leadership Wednesday.
Joe Schmit, Sports Director at KSTP in Minneapolis, tweeted Wednesday that Fleck and Minnesota President Eric Kaler and Athletic Director Mark Coyle, met yesterday in Chicago.
Fleck led the WMU Broncos to an undefeated season, but fell in the Cotton Bowl to Wisconsin. Minnesota fired their head coach, Tracy Claeys, Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 02: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Western Michigan Broncos holds up the championship trophy after defeating the Ohio Bobcats 29-23 at the MAC Championship on December 2, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)