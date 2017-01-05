× Report: PJ Fleck meets with University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Reports from Minnesota say that Western Michigan University football head coach PJ Fleck met with University of Minnesota leadership Wednesday.

Joe Schmit, Sports Director at KSTP in Minneapolis, tweeted Wednesday that Fleck and Minnesota President Eric Kaler and Athletic Director Mark Coyle, met yesterday in Chicago.

I can confirm that #Gophers AD Mark Coyle and Pres Eric Kaler did meet with PJ Fleck today in Chicago. Nothing official yet…. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 5, 2017

Fleck led the WMU Broncos to an undefeated season, but fell in the Cotton Bowl to Wisconsin. Minnesota fired their head coach, Tracy Claeys, Tuesday.