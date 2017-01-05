“This one was out of our reach:” House blazes in Hopkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Fire crews fought wind and cold in their efforts dealing with a burning house in Hopkins Township early Thursday. No one was in the house, and there were no injuries.

The first report of the fire came in short after 5 a.m. at 2910 18th Street, between 130th and 128th avenues.

The house was empty: the owners don't live there and no one was living there at the time.

The fire is believed to have started at a lean-to built on the back of the second floor of the house, said Hopkins Area Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Kerber. But the fire was too hard to handle.

"It's one of those things departments don't like to have when you have to call it," said Kerber, "but this one was beyond our reach, and we had to go ahead and make a stop."

The house was allowed to burn to the ground.

Units from Hopkins and Wayland were first to respond, but Kerber called in help from Dorr. When he was concerned about the cold and fatigue, Kerber called in help from Martin and Allegan, Kerber said.

