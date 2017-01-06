Greenville ladies turn nails into mini art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Mich. -- Google nail designs and a million pictures come up of seemingly impossible art painting on tiny finger nails. A Greenville salon is turning those images into reality on a daily basis.

Tracy Dickinson, owner of All About Nails & More, tells FOX 17 “We’ve done puppy paws, paint dripping, Santa Claus for Christmas, turkeys for Thanksgiving even sunglasses.”

They've done monsters, cheetah print, endless summer, ribbons and terriers too. In her 25 years of nail experience, Dickinson says this is a fairly new trend, “For years we just did the one coat, one total polish and out the door.”

Now she's doing detailed nail designs on a daily basis, but if the design gets to be too much she has back up. “Some of it gets a little too much for me and I let Rachel do it," explains Dickinson.

“I am a perfectionist," says nail artist Rachel Herron, "I want it to be perfect.”

Perfect designs do take a little longer to complete than the average manicure, but keep Herron and Dickinson's customers coming back time after time like Cindy Hansen, “I want to be different. I just think one solid color on every nail is boring and I don’t want to that.”