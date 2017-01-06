Lake effect snow, frigid air exit the region

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s been incredibly cold the last few days, with our high temperatures struggling to get over 10 degrees in some cases.

This morning was our coldest morning of the year so far!!! Ok, so that’s kind of a joke, because it’s only January 5th. It was still very cold, though! Our first subzero temp occurred in Battle Creek, and over the next couple of mornings, we can expect similar readings.

Another pesky part of the frigid air is that lake effect snow it’s been producing every single day. It hasn’t been a huge snow producer, but it’s made for some difficult driving conditions when combined with the arctic airmass.

We’ll finally break out of this pattern early next week. While it won’t be a very long stretch of milder air, we’re likely to see temperatures in the 40s for a brief period. Even when the wintry mix of precipitation follows in, arctic air should remain further north, keeping our temps closer to seasonal norms of around 30.