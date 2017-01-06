Lake Erie plane: Crews find what may be human remains from seat

CLEVELAND (AP) — Crews searching Lake Erie have found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago.

Officials said Friday night the remains are being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human remains. They say the remains were found on a seat determined to be from the plane’s passenger compartment.

Authorities say they concluded their search for the day and will be determining their next steps.

A Columbus businessman, his wife, their two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor’s teenage daughter were aboard the plane. The aircraft vanished shortly after takeoff Dec. 29 from Cleveland’s lakeshore airport.

The group was returning to Columbus after watching a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.