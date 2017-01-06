Learn to build a website at Django Girls workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The future is online, and so many different businesses and bloggers can benefit from having a strong presence on the web.

That's why Django Girls Foundation is hosting a free two-day workshop for women who want to improve their presence online.

The workshop is not just for women looking to get into tech, it's for any woman looking to benefit from having web content. Whether you're looking to make a personal blog, or wanting to create a professional website for your business, anyone is welcome.

The goal is to help women learn about basic coding and design, while making the process it fun and stress-free.

The workshop will be at the Blue Medora on February 3 and 4.

It's free to attend, but you must sign up for the event online. Registration ends on January 20.