Michigan Democratic Party chairman seeking re-election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon is running for re-election.

Democrats will vote at the party’s convention on Feb. 11 in Detroit.

Dillon took over in July 2015, when Lon Johnson stepped down to run for Congress. Dillon will run on a ticket with the party’s chief operating officer Lavora Barnes.

No one has publicly said they will challenge Dillon.

Democrats had a rough 2016 election. Donald Trump became the first Republican to win the state in 28 years and Democrats failed to gain seats in the state House.

Dillon says he has spent two months traveling the state to talk with Democrats. He says in 2017, the party will return to a “Michigan first” approach in contrast to a top-down national campaign strategy emphasized in years past.