MSP: 2 dead after fiery crash in Evergreen Township

EVERGREEN TWP., Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after two people were killed when their car went off the road, collided with a tree, and burst into flames.

It happened around 11:56 p.m. Thursday on Evergreen Road just east of Town Hall Road in Evergreen Township in Montcalm County.

Troopers with MSP say the vehicle began burning after it struck the tree and became engulfed in flames. Both the passenger and the driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.