MSP: 2 dead after fiery crash in Evergreen Township

Posted 5:43 AM, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:49AM, January 6, 2017
coplights

File photo

EVERGREEN TWP., Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after two people were killed when their car went off the road, collided with a tree, and burst into flames.

It happened around 11:56 p.m. Thursday on Evergreen Road just east of Town Hall Road in Evergreen Township in Montcalm County.

Troopers with MSP say the vehicle began burning after it struck the tree and became engulfed in flames. Both the passenger and the driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s