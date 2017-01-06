Officers on leave after alcohol-related crash involving assistant prosecutor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says three officers are on leave after an internal investigation into how the department handled an alcohol-related crash involving Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper.

Police say Kuiper was driving the wrong way on Union Avenue Nov. 19 and struck a parked car. The owner of the parked vehicle was getting things out of the car when it was struck. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to a release, Kuiper admitted to drinking that night, but the responding officer didn’t breathalyze him, saying he passed a field sobriety test.

A few weeks later, the department opened an internal investigation into whether Kuiper was given special treatment because of his position.

GRPD is now asking Michigan State Police to investigate the incident to determine if any of the three should face charges. The names of the officers will be released if they are charged.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Kuiper submitted his resignation in December and it will take effect Feb. 1. Prosecutor Chris Becker said Kuiper has not and will not be working out of the prosecutor’s office leading up to when his resignation takes effect.