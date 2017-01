GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Paul Kaleta, 64, was last seen by family on December 30th. They say Kaleta suffers from a condition that requires medication.

Family members also reached out to FOX 17.

Kaleta is described as being 5’10” tall and about 215 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on where Kaleta may be should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.