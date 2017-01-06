Police: Red kettle snatched from Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in the Kalamazoo area are asking for help after someone reportedly grabbed a Salvation Army Kettle and took off late last month.

It happened back on Dec. 27 around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Police say they don’t know how much money was in the kettle, but if you recognize the person in the surveillance picture, you’re asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The number to call is 269-343-0568 or Silent Observer at 269.343-2100.