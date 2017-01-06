Top gadgets that will change your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Learn all about the latest technologies and home essentials to build, remodel, or redecorate your home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.

Boyce Thompson, a keynote speaker at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show, came by to show off the latest gadgets that will change the way you live in the home, and make your home feel more tech savvy.

Moorebot

Moorebot is a new generation of personal robots aims mow the lawn, vacuum the floor, even read bedtime stories to your kids. Whatever you need help with, Moorebot is there to help assist you with your day.

Mimo Smart Baby Movement Monitor

The Mimo Smart Baby Movement Monitor uses a washable crib sheet with a smart monitor to show parents their baby's sleep patterns and movement. The data is recorded on an app on their smartphone or table (iOS only.) Mimo will send alerts to the phone if no movements has been detected after a certain period of time.

Light-bulb Bluetooth Speaker

If you don't have the space for a full sound system in the home, save some space and get a light-bulb Bluetooth speaker. The sound quality is just as good as a regular speaker, plus you can change the color of the light on some models.

CertainTeed Drywall

Habito drywall is more sturdy and durable than the regular materials. You can hang a TV or shelving from Habito drywall without using anchors or finding a stud behind the wall.

To see these products in action, or to learn about other ways to redesign the home, go to the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show over the weekend.

The event will be at DeVos Place from January 6 through 8.

Single-day tickets cost $4 for kids under 14, and $9 for adults. All show passes cost $16 and are good for all three days of the show.