Vande Streek gets 400th win at Calvin College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Calvin Men's Basketball coach Kevin Vande Streek earned win number 400 at Calvin College on Wednesday. The Knights won a thriller at Trine, 66-64 thanks to a Tony Canonie bucket at the buzzer.

Vande Streek is 400-175 in 21 years at Calvin College, including winning the National Championship in 2000, a final four in 2005, nine NCAA Tournament berths and nine MIAA titles.

Coach Vande Streek said, "Well, I think the 400th win just means I've been here a long time and we've had a lot of really good players. You know, we're just trying to focus on the conference season. We're pretty excited to get going and just a nail biter last night, went right to the end. We just made a couple more plays than they did."

Star of the game Tony Canonie emphasized, "It's super exciting, especially for coach and it was good to get us off to a 1 and 0 start in the conference season, especially at Trine, who's a tough team to beat especially at their home place. And we're really excited for coach to get his 400th win, so congrats to him on that."