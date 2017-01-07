× Best practices for transporting firearms, ammo when flying

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Department of Homeland Security offers some tips on how to safely transport firearms and ammunition on an airplane when traveling.

First and foremost, you are only allowed to transport a firearm if it is unloaded in a locked container as checked baggage not a carry-on.

The same rule applies for ammunition – which also has to be placed in your checked baggage.

Firearm magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must also be placed in a locked container.

You must let the airline know when you check your bag that you are traveling with a firearm and/or ammunition. There could be limitations or fees that may apply.

Members of law enforcement who wish to travel with firearms or ammunition are asked to follow a different protocol.

If you have questions regarding this, remember you can always contact the TSA Contact Center.