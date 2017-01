Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Sweet tooth's and beer lovers unite!

The Grand Rapids Public Museum continues its popular Beer Explorers Program, January 20th, 2017.

GRPM is partnering with Founders and Robinette's for the event that allows for 16 different pairings with 4 craft beer samples and different doughnuts .

It's happening on the first floor of the museum and admission is $8 for museum members, $18 for non-members.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.