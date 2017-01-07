× Relative arrested after missing Calhoun County man is found dead

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police believe a body found Friday was that of a missing Calhoun County man and they have arrested a relative of his on a charge of open murder.

Calhoun County sheriff Matt Saxton told FOX 17 the body is believed to be that of 28-year-old Robert Barroso II. The Battle Creek man was last seen arguing with a 29-year-old relative near his Kingman Avenue home on Dec. 27. Both men left the scene and Barroso has not been seen since then.

Police found Barroso’s car last Monday in Lee Township. The body believed to be Barroso’s was discovered Friday at an undisclosed location. Later Friday, the 29-year-old man was arrested on open murder charges and is being held in the Calhoun County jail.

Saxton told FOX 17 that the case is still an ongoing investigation.

