Small airplane crashes into lake in eastern Kent County

Posted 1:16 PM, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 01:34PM, January 7, 2017

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The pilot was uninjured when a small plane crashed into Murray Lake at midday Saturday.

At 12:38 p.m. Saturday, a plane crash was reported to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at the south end of Murray Lake, which is located between Lowell and Cannonsburg in Grattan Township in eastern Kent County.

Medical personnel said the pilot was suffering only from a mild case of hypothermia after the crash. He was the only occupant of the airplane at the time of the crash.

A hovercraft was called in from Cannon Township to assist at the scene.

FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene. Look for more details as they become available.

