$8 million granted to make improvements to the Grand River

Posted 11:47 PM, January 8, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand River Revitalization Project has been awarded $8 million in grant money to restore and promote the conservation of the Grand River through our community and beyond.

They say  nearly half of the funding will go towards restoring fish habitats and protecting endangered species downtown, but also be allocated to improving water quality in the Indian Milk Creek and Rogue River watershied.

The federal funding is thanks to a 2014 Farm Bill's Regional Conservation Partnership Program.  It's an effort Senator Debbie Stabenow fought for.

“We are grateful for federal support for this important project, and we thank Senator Debbie Stabenow and others for their work in laying the foundation for this critical funding,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “This is a tremendous step forward as we work together to restore the Grand River and transform it into an asset for not only downtown but the entire region.”

Fir more information about the revitalization efforts click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s