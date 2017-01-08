$8 million granted to make improvements to the Grand River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand River Revitalization Project has been awarded $8 million in grant money to restore and promote the conservation of the Grand River through our community and beyond.

They say nearly half of the funding will go towards restoring fish habitats and protecting endangered species downtown, but also be allocated to improving water quality in the Indian Milk Creek and Rogue River watershied.

The federal funding is thanks to a 2014 Farm Bill's Regional Conservation Partnership Program. It's an effort Senator Debbie Stabenow fought for.

“We are grateful for federal support for this important project, and we thank Senator Debbie Stabenow and others for their work in laying the foundation for this critical funding,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “This is a tremendous step forward as we work together to restore the Grand River and transform it into an asset for not only downtown but the entire region.”

