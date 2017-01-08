× Milder temperatures coming, along with more snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The lake effect snow that many of us experienced yesterday will be confined primarily to the lakeshore this morning, and will taper off to an end this afternoon. High pressure off to our west will settle into the area briefly, giving us some limited sunshine along with several hours of snow-free conditions. Here is a look at where that area of high pressure is as of this early morning writing:

We won’t enjoy the effects of this high pressure system for long, however. An Alberta Clipper system will quickly drop to the southeast late tonight. Although most of the snow with this system will fall on northern and Upper Michigan, some snow is possible here — especially north of I-96. Here’s how Future Track HD sees the snow for your commute tomorrow morning:

This snow will taper off by noon, leaving us with a quiet drive home on Monday. However, yet another weather system will move in from the southwest Monday night into Tuesday. More snow is likely with this system, and it will be a wet, heavier snow that will slow down your Tuesday morning commute to work. Here’s how Future Track HD sees this snow as it moves in Monday evening:

This snow will become a wintry mix, and eventually change to plain rain by late Tuesday morning. But until it does, significant snow accumulation is possible. Here is how much snow the North American Model is suggesting will fall between this morning’s lake effect snow, tomorrow morning’s Clipper snow, and Monday night/Tuesday morning’s warmer system snow:

The bad news for snow lovers: Much or most of this snow will melt as we head through the week with Tuesday afternoon’s rain and mild temperatures. In fact, highs will likely get above freezing Wednesday through Friday as well which will slowly cause the snow pack to deteriorate further.