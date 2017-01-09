Cascade Twp firefighter charged with having sexual relationship with 16-year-old girl

KENT COUNTY. Mich. – A Cascade Township firefighter is facing four felony charges after being arrested for having sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl.

Court documents reveal 51-year-old Clem Harold Bell was arrested for persuading or coercing a child to engage in sexually abusive activity for the purpose of producing any child sexually abusive material. In addition, it’s said Bell exchanged sexually explicit photographs with the girl, which he saved to his device for future use.

Investigators learned from the victim that she had known the defendant since April of 2016 and had been a member of the department’s firefighter explorer program. The criminal investigation is still open. Bell is expected to be arraigned later this week on charges of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of child sexually abusive material; all of which are felonies and could put Bell behind bars for life.

In addition to his work with the Fire Department, Bell is the former Clerk of Cascade Twp.

FOX 17 has reached out to several people at the Township, but is yet to hear back at the time of writing.