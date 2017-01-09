Drug charges after man’s body found

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A 35-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead Wednesday in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office says Jerell Lashon Finch is charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death and lying to a police officer in the case. He’s charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

The body of Michael Newman was found just before midnight Jan. 4 in the area of 5th Street and 30th Street.

Finch was arrested the next day in the 200 block of Eldred Street in Battle Creek.