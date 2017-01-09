Food, beer & silent auction: community helps crash victim’s family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Dozens of friends, family and community members gathered at Mitten Brewing Company in Grand Rapids Monday evening to help the family of Korey Taphouse.

The 30-year-old was hit while walking along Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township in November. He was rushed to the hospital where he died the next day. Taphouse left behind a wife and two daughters, just 2 and 4-years old.

On Monday, a fundraiser was held to help his family with living expenses and other costs following Taphouse’s death.

“The funds are being raised to support our sister, Emily. Korey was the primary breadwinner and he died. They have a mortgage, they have two young girls, hopefully [they can] start a college fund, car payments, living expenses,” said Taphouse’s brother-in-law Jared Friar.

In addition to the fundraiser at Mitten, there is also a GoFundMe page for the Taphouse family, as well as a fund through Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Korey Taphouse was well-known in the biker community. He was the service manager at Grand Rapids Harley Davidson for nearly nine years.

Following his death, his organs were donated and helped save four people. Family members say Taphouse’s wife would one day like to meet those recipients.

“It’s been a great experience doing that,” said Friar. “With Emily being able to tell her girls their dad saved the lives of four people she was able to say that Korey, their dad, was a superhero.”

The crash that killed Korey Taphouse remains under investigation.