Free vein screenings at Spectrum Health

More than 50 percent of women, and 40 percent of men, struggle with having abnormal leg veins. A majority of those that suffer from spider or varicose veins don't seek treatment because they're embarrassed, or worry about having a painful experience with treatment.

Dr. Jennifer Watson, a vascular surgeon from Spectrum Health, answers some common questions about spider and varicose veins, and how patients can get access to a free vein screening.

Varicose and spider veins are caused by a variety of factors such as:

• Age

• Pregnancy

• Obesity

• Lack of movement

• Sun exposure

• Genetics

If a patients has a family history of varicose and spider veins, there are a few "home remedies" they can try in order to reduce the risks:

• Wear sunscreen

• Avoid high heels

• Walk or run regularly to strengthen muscles and circulation

• Maintain a healthy weight to allow optimal blood flow

• Elevate legs when resting

• Wear compression stockings

If you or someone you know suffers from varicose or spider veins, Spectrum Health Medical Group is offering to give free vein screenings. In order to qualify for the free vascular screening, you must have at least two of the following symptoms:

• Age 60 and over

• Diabetes

• Hypertension

• Smoking history

• High cholesterol

• Family history of aneurysm or atherosclerosis

Screenings will be held at the following locations and times:

Spectrum Health Medical Group Vein Center

4085 Burton Street SE, Suite 102

Friday, January 13

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

North Muskegon Integrated Care Campus

2009 Holton Road, Muskegon

Tuesday, January 17

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

To schedule a free screening or to learn more information on varicose and spider veins, call (616) 267-8346.