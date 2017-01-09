Morning commute starts with rollover on I-96

Posted 5:45 AM, January 9, 2017, by
01-09-17-96-eb-rollover

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids couple, both age 50, was taken to the hospital as a precaution after they were removed from their car, which had rolled over on I-96 in Lowell Township.

The crash took place just before 4:30 a.m. at mile 53 on eastbound I-96, about a mile east of the Alden Nash Avenue exit.

A Michigan State trooper on the scene told FOX 17 that icy conditions likely contributed to the accident.

For a time, one of the couple was pinned inside the car.

The crash was cleared by 5:45 a.m. without any traffic delays.

