St. Cecilia Music Center announces concert line-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Cecilia Music Center has a pretty busy winter and spring ahead of them, there are lots of events coming to this great venue to the start of 2017.

Here's their starting line-up of performances:

January 26- The Chamber Music Society featuring Fauré and Brahms

February 9- Pokey LaFarge

March 14- Los Lonely Boys

March 16- "French Virtuosity"

March 23- Pianist Joey Alexander

April 6- Margo Price

April 13- Marc Cohn

May 4- SFJAZZ

For more information on show times and to book tickets, call (616) 459-2224 or order online.