St. Cecilia Music Center announces concert line-up

St. Cecilia Music Center has a pretty busy winter and spring ahead of them, there are lots of events coming to this great venue to the start of 2017.
Here's their starting line-up of performances:
- January 26- The Chamber Music Society featuring Fauré and Brahms
- February 9- Pokey LaFarge
- March 14- Los Lonely Boys
- March 16- "French Virtuosity"
- March 23- Pianist Joey Alexander
- April 6- Margo Price
- April 13- Marc Cohn
- May 4- SFJAZZ
For more information on show times and to book tickets, call (616) 459-2224 or order online.