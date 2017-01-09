St. Cecilia Music Center announces concert line-up

Posted 12:41 PM, January 9, 2017, by

St. Cecilia Music Center has a pretty busy winter and spring ahead of them, there are lots of events coming to this great venue to the start of 2017.

Here's their starting line-up of performances:

  • January 26- The Chamber Music Society featuring Fauré and Brahms
  • February 9- Pokey LaFarge
  • March 14- Los Lonely Boys
  • March 16- "French Virtuosity"
  • March 23- Pianist Joey Alexander 
  • April 6- Margo Price
  • April 13- Marc Cohn
  • May 4- SFJAZZ

For more information on show times and to book tickets, call (616) 459-2224 or order online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s